Deployment outside Banga Bhawan part of security: Delhi Police as it refutes Mamata's claims

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday refuted claims of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the SIR-affected families being bothered in the national capital, stating that the deployment outside the Banga Bhawan was part of security. Banerjee earlier in the day confronted police personnel deployed outside the Bhawan in Chanakyapuri and alleged harassment of the families who have been brought to Delhi from West Bengal by the TMC for a meeting at the Election Commission. She also questioned the heavy deployment at the location.

Refuting her claims, Special Commissioner of Police (Perception Management and Media Cell) Devesh Chandra Srivastav said, while addressing a press conference, that no police personnel entered the Banga Bhawan.

"We didn't restrict anyone living in Banga Bhawan and didn't stop the entry or exit of people. Deployment outside the building was a part of security as West Bengal chief minister has Z+ security," he said.

The West Bengal Police had already informed us about her visit to the Bhawan, and we had made appropriate arrangements for her, he added.