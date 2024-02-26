Deportation of Kashmiri Pandit Prof Nitasha Kaul sparks debate

New Delhi: A professor of Indian origin at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom who was invited by the Karnataka Government to attend an event here was denied entry when she landed at Bengaluru airport and was then deported, according to her posts on social media platform X.

Professor Nitasha Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit academic based in London, in a series of posts on X claimed she was given no reason by immigration officials at Bengaluru airport and received no notice or information in advance from the Indian government that she would not be allowed to enter the country.

IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI). THREAD 1/n pic.twitter.com/uv7lmWhs4k — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

There was no immediate comment from the Karnataka government, which had organised a two-day 'Constitution and National Unity Convention -2024' on February 24 and 25, to which Kaul was invited as a speaker.

The recent incident involving journalist of Overseas Citizen, Nitasha Kaul being barred from entering India has stirred up significant controversy, shedding light on her alleged affiliations and activities.

Her deportation has sparked speculation and debate.

Reports suggest that the Congress-ruled Karnataka government's invitation for her to speak on democratic and constitutional values became a point of contention, leading to her deportation.

However, a thread on X posted by D-Intent Data linked the government’s action to her connections with various organizations and individuals critical of the Indian government.

"Intellectual and professor" Nitasha Kaul was barred from entering India and deported to London. She claims this happened because the Congress-ruled Karnataka govt had invited her to speak on democratic & constitutional values.

But everyone should know the truth.(1/13)

A Thread - pic.twitter.com/vwdH6yOxYv — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

Accusations against Kaul range from her testimony against India in the US Congress regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir to her association with organizations like Stand with Kashmir and the Kashmir Solidarity Movement, both of which are perceived as anti-India groups.

Intellectual who wants to speak on democratic & constitutional values in Bengaluru was seen multiple times with several anti-India Kashmir propaganda organizations such as 'Stand with Kashmir'(SWK) & 'Kashmir Solidarity Movement'(KSM) and even featured in the SWK syllabus. (7/13) pic.twitter.com/qF5YVtTvpP — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

Moreover, her marriage to gay rights activist Dibyesh Anand has also been highlighted, with Anand himself being vocal about Indian political issues like giving an Aljazeera interview about the CAA protest or attending anti-India seminars organized by the South Asia Solidarity Group, founded by Amrit Wilson, whose OCI was recently canceled by India with spouse, Nitasha.

Nitasha Kaul is secretly married to Gay rights activist Dibyesh Anand, who gained popularity by claiming himself as a gay activist. He is very vocal about India, like giving an Aljazeera interview about the CAA protest or attending anti-India seminars with spouse, Nitasha. (3/13) pic.twitter.com/rCdNO8uUvL — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

Kaul's interactions with various entities deemed critical of India, such as the South Asia Solidarity Group and the Asian American Resource Workshop, have further fueled suspicions. Additionally, her participation in events organized by the Indian American Muslim Council and Hindus for Human Rights, both known for their anti-India stance, has raised eyebrows.

Nitasha Kaul and her husband used to attend anti-India events as speakers organized by the South Asia Solidarity Group, founded by Amrit Wilson, whose OCI was recently canceled by India. (5/13) pic.twitter.com/ao4AFl16a4 — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

Nitasha Kaul and her husband attended an anti-India event organized by the extremist Organization Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and Sunita Viswanath-led Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR) on topics like Indian Democracy and Hindu nationalism etc. (8/13) pic.twitter.com/6AWx8SB7UH — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

Furthermore, Kaul's engagements beyond Indian borders, including visits to Pakistan and interactions with individuals like Audrey Truschke, have added to the controversy. Accusations of sharing the stage with ISI agents and propagandist media outlets have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding her.

Nitasha Kaul visited Pakistan and delivered an anti-India statement while sitting with state enemies like Audrey Truschke at the Lahore Literary Festival. She raised questions about India's elections and democracy during her speech in Pakistan. (10/13) https://t.co/Qa8MJapmkm — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

The critics suggest that Kaul’s actions and associations subvert India’s interests in the international arena, making the situation worse with her open censure of Indian policies and taking part in activities against India. The view is taken by others to see this as a requisite action for upholding national concerns against perceived threats of sovereignty and stability.

Terror sympathizers and anti-India propaganda media outlets like The Wire and The Caravan used to give her space to spit venom against India on their platforms.(12/13) pic.twitter.com/AboYfYhrYp — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

The ongoing discussion about Nitasha Kaul is a reminder that there are larger issues in question such as the boundary of resistance, the place of intellectuals in public discourse, and the problems associated with national identity and loyalty in an interdependent world. Lastly, this case serves to illustrate how fragile the balance between national security concerns and individual freedoms can be in a pluralistic society