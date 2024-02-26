Advertisment
Deportation of Kashmiri Pandit Prof Nitasha Kaul sparks debate

Masaba Naqvi
Kashmiri pandit Nitasha Kaul

Nitasha Kaul (File image)

New Delhi: A professor of Indian origin at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom who was invited by the Karnataka Government to attend an event here was denied entry when she landed at Bengaluru airport and was then deported, according to her posts on social media platform X.

Professor Nitasha Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit academic based in London, in a series of posts on X claimed she was given no reason by immigration officials at Bengaluru airport and received no notice or information in advance from the Indian government that she would not be allowed to enter the country.

There was no immediate comment from the Karnataka government, which had organised a two-day 'Constitution and National Unity Convention -2024' on February 24 and 25, to which Kaul was invited as a speaker.

The recent incident involving journalist of Overseas Citizen, Nitasha Kaul being barred from entering India has stirred up significant controversy, shedding light on her alleged affiliations and activities. 

Her deportation has sparked speculation and debate.

Reports suggest that the Congress-ruled Karnataka government's invitation for her to speak on democratic and constitutional values became a point of contention, leading to her deportation.

However, a thread on X posted by D-Intent Data linked the government’s action to her connections with various organizations and individuals critical of the Indian government.

Accusations against Kaul range from her testimony against India in the US Congress regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir to her association with organizations like Stand with Kashmir and the Kashmir Solidarity Movement, both of which are perceived as anti-India groups.

Moreover, her marriage to gay rights activist Dibyesh Anand has also been highlighted, with Anand himself being vocal about Indian political issues like giving an Aljazeera interview about the CAA protest or attending anti-India seminars organized by the South Asia Solidarity Group, founded by Amrit Wilson, whose OCI was recently canceled by India with spouse, Nitasha.

Kaul's interactions with various entities deemed critical of India, such as the South Asia Solidarity Group and the Asian American Resource Workshop, have further fueled suspicions. Additionally, her participation in events organized by the Indian American Muslim Council and Hindus for Human Rights, both known for their anti-India stance, has raised eyebrows.

Furthermore, Kaul's engagements beyond Indian borders, including visits to Pakistan and interactions with individuals like Audrey Truschke, have added to the controversy. Accusations of sharing the stage with ISI agents and propagandist media outlets have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding her.

The critics suggest that Kaul’s actions and associations subvert India’s interests in the international arena, making the situation worse with her open censure of Indian policies and taking part in activities against India. The view is taken by others to see this as a requisite action for upholding national concerns against perceived threats of sovereignty and stability.

 

The ongoing discussion about Nitasha Kaul is a reminder that there are larger issues in question such as the boundary of resistance, the place of intellectuals in public discourse, and the problems associated with national identity and loyalty in an interdependent world. Lastly, this case serves to illustrate how fragile the balance between national security concerns and individual freedoms can be in a pluralistic society

 

Congress Karnataka Article 370 Kashmiri Pandit Overseas citizens
