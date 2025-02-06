Deported from US, 33 Gujarati immigrants dropped home in govt vehicles

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) All 33 persons from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, were safely transported to their native places on Thursday in state vehicles under the supervision of police, the state government said.

In view of the deportation of these 33 persons from the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi gave necessary instructions to senior officers about proper coordination with other agencies and for providing security to these deportees, an official release said.

A plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, including children and women, landed at the airport here from Amritsar on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar in Punjab.

As directed by Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer of the state police was deployed at the Amritsar airport to ensure security and proper coordination of 33 natives of Gujarat, the release said.

"After completing all necessary procedures of verification and immigration clearance at the Amritsar airport, these 33 persons landed at Ahmedabad airport at 6.10 am on Thursday," it added.

At the Ahmedabad airport, a nodal officer was deployed by the police to oversee the transportation of these deportees. Soon after their arrival, the 33 immigrants were safely transported to their native places in government vehicles under the supervision of police, the release said.