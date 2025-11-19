New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, upon his deportation from the US to India, officials said.

Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, firing at Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the United States on Tuesday. He was detained in the US in November last year.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

It said Anmol continued to "run terror syndicates" and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. The NIA probe showed Anmol had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives.

"He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters. NIA continues to investigate the case...as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels," it said.