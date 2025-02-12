Deportees from US: Punjab Police registers 2 more FIRs against fraudulent agents

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the issue of illegal human trafficking following the deportation of Indian citizens domiciled in Punjab from the US, has registered two more FIRs against fraudulent immigration consultants, the state police said on Wednesday.

With this, police have now registered a total of 10 first information reports (FIRs) against travel agents on the basis of statements of the deportees.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants, including 30 from Punjab, landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. This was the first batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The latest FIRs were filed on Tuesday against agents who allegedly deceived people with false promises of facilitating illegal entry into the United States, resulting in their deportation, according to a statement issued by the Punjab Police here.

Six people have been booked in the fresh FIRs lodged in Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran districts under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Emigration Act.

The SIT, headed by Additional Director General of Police (NRI Affairs) Praveen Sinha, has been investigating complaints from deportees who were allegedly defrauded by travel agents with false promises of illegal entry into the US.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav reaffirmed the Punjab Police's commitment to acting against the chain of fraudulent immigration networks and putting an end to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

He also requested all citizens to come forward with any information that could help in arresting these culprits.

Public cooperation is essential in dismantling these networks, the DGP said, adding that people should also raise awareness among themselves to prevent others from falling prey to such fraudulent immigration consultants.

Sinha said the NRI Affairs wing of the Punjab Police and the district police forces are working in close coordination to ensure quick and strong action against those named in the FIRs.

All forward and backward linkages shall be examined with an aim to demolish the whole network, he said.

The Punjab Police strongly advises individuals seeking immigration services to only take the legal route, opt for licensed agents and verify their credentials before making any commitments, the ADGP said.

Last year, the Punjab Police's NRI Affairs and Cyber Crime wings, in coordination with the Protectorate of Emigrants, Chandigarh, booked 43 travel agencies for illegally advertising jobs abroad on social media platforms, without requisite licences. PTI SUN RC