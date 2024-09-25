Deposited Rs 602 crore as flood relief to 4 lakh people: Andhra CM Naidu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 25 (PTI) A sum of Rs 602 crore has been deposited as flood relief to about four lakh people affected by the recent deluge here and the loss from the calamity was an estimated Rs 7,600 crore, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

According to Naidu, the recent deluge was unlike any other natural calamity he has witnessed in the past, including cyclones, and has caused severe loss to both public and private assets.

"Rs 602 crore has been deposited directly into the accounts as flood relief for up to four lakh people. Total damage has been pegged at Rs 7,600 crore, which included public and private assets," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at NTR district collectorate.

Further, he informed that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received contributions to the tune of Rs 400 crore.

He underscored that donors responded enthusiastically to the relief efforts of the government machinery.

"... people have responded enthusiastically. Rs 400 crore came as donations to the CM Relief Fund, any other state wouldn't have got this much. This is the highest," claimed Naidu, addressing officials earlier.

According to the CM, people came forward to donate so much because of the sense of confidence created by the state government.

He said donors from the US had mobilised their relatives here to personally handover the cheques while some people also came in wheelchairs to donate. PTI STH SA