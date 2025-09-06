'Depressed' Class VI girl jumps from first floor of school in MP, sustains minor injuries

Bhopal, Sep 6 (PTI) A 13-year -old girl allegedly jumped from the first floor of her school here, leaving her with minor arm and leg fractures, a police official said.

The incident took place at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School at 7:30am, SHO Awadhesh Singh Tomar of Govindpura police station told PTI.

"The Class VI student hails from a poor family and was reportedly in depression. She was repeating class and today she was supposed to write her paper for which she apparently had not prepared well," he said.

"She jumped off, and the guard at the campus tried to break her fall but failed in getting hold of her as per CCTV footage. She was rushed to hospital by teachers. The child was discharged from hospital after her leg and arm were plastered," the official said. PTI LAL BNM