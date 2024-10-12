National

'Depressed' elderly man kills self by jumping before metro in Tagore Garden

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a train at Tagore Garden Metro Station in West Delhi Friday evening, police said.

The elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer.

The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station.

A CCTV captured the man jumping in front of the metro train, the officer said.

His family members were informed and probe was underway, he added. PTI ALK VN VN VN

Subscribe