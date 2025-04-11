Depressed over death of wife, man dies by suicide after killing two children in Karnataka's Davangere

Davangere: Depressed over the untimely death of his wife, a 32-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his two children, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Gandhinagar police station limits, they said.

In his death note recovered by the police, Uday expressed his love for his wife and stated that he was joining his wife with his children.

According to the police, in September last year, Uday's wife died of heart attack.

Following this incident, he apparently fell into depression. The two had fallen in love and gotten married in 2015.

He contemplated suicide even earlier, but concerns for his children prevented him from taking such an extreme step, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, he strangled his four-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son and later died by suicide by hanging himself, he said.