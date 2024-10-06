Depressed over exam failure, youth hangs self in UP village

Ballia (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old youth suffering from depression hanged himself from a tree in Sawan village here on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, Kaushal Ram, the deceased, had been facing some mental issues over his failing some competitive exam.

His body was spotted hanging from a neem tree from a rope by the villagers who informed the police.

Garhwar Police Station SHO Moolchand Chaurasia said his body was sent for post mortem.

He said Kaushal Ram was preparing for several competitive exams for the last many years, but he could not clear them.