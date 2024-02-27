Depressed over illness, Mumbai police officer kills self

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) A 42-year-old Assistant Police Inspector (API), who was battling depression, committed suicide in suburban Kalina on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Advertisment

According to the Vakola police station official, the API, identified as Prahlad Bansode, hanged himself on the terrace of a building housing police quarters.

Bansode, who hailed from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, was attached to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Mumbai police and posted in the metropolis since the last two years, he said.

Police did not find any suicide note from the spot, but the deceased cop's wife gave a statement, saying her husband was depressed due to some illness, said the official.

On the basis of primary information, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, he added. PTI ZA RSY