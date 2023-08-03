Depressed over unemployment, Kota man dies by jumping into canal

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died allegedly by jumping into a canal in the Udhyog Nagar area here due to depression over unemployment, police said on Thursday.

Rakesh Nayak allegedly jumped into the canal from the Thegda overbridge here on Wednesday noon and his body was recovered late evening, the police said.

According to his family members, Nayak, a resident of Uttam Nagar here, got his BTech degree four years ago but could not find a job and eventually sank into depression, Manoj Sikarwal, Circle Inspector at Udhyog Nagar police station, said.

For his education, the victim had availed a loan of Rs 4 lakh and was unable to repay it due to persistent unemployment, Sikarwal said.

On Wednesday morning, Nayak reportedly gave an interview for a job in a private school but was not selected, following which he went to the factory where his father worked. While returning from there, he jumped into the canal from the Thegda overbridge, the CI said.

After the officials were informed, a rescue team from the Kota Municipal Corporation was rushed to the spot and Nayak's body was fished out in the evening after two hours of search operation, he added.

"Prima facie, Rakesh Nayak committed suicide by jumping into the canal due to depression over unemployment, however, no suicide note was recovered from his possession," Sikarwal said.

The body was handed over to family members on Thursday noon after the post-mortem, the police said, adding that a case has been lodged under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for an investigation into the matter. PTI COR RPA