'Depressed' over wife's refusal to return from parental home, man ends life in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Ballia district after he fell into depression over his wife's refusal to return from her parental home, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Rahul Yadav hanged himself with a stole from a tree near his house at Jiutpura village on Monday night. His family members saw the body early Tuesday and informed police.

Local SHO Sanjay Shukla said a police team reached the spot after being alerted and sent the body for postmortem.

Rahul was the elder son of PAC constable Komal Yadav posted in Sitapur. He married twice -- his first marriage ended earlier, after which he tied the knot again about five months ago, police said.

Citing information shared by the family, the SHO said Rahul had been insisting that his wife return home from her parents' house, but she reportedly declined to come back. Upset over this, he allegedly took the extreme step.

The matter is being probed, the officer said. PTI COR KIS ARI