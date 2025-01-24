Depressed woman jumps to death in UP's Noida

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death off the sixth floor of a building in Sector 73, police on Friday said.

According to police, Pooja, married for the last 2.5 years, was undergoing depression.

In the wake of her death, a 1.40-minute video surfaced online showing neighbours pleading with her not to jump.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, SHO, 113 Police Station, told PTI the woman had no children and her husband, Samrat, worked as an engineer. "They were originally from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Sharma added, "Prima facie, the cause of the suicide is depression. The body of the woman has been sent for postmortem and her family members informed." PTI COR VN VN