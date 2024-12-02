Depression can increase likelihood of experiencing menstrual pain, new study suggests

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Depression could be a cause rather than an effect of menstrual pain, according to a team of researchers from China and the UK, who explored links between mental and reproductive health.

The study, published in the journal Briefings in Bioinformatics, found that depression can increase the likelihood of experiencing menstrual pain by up to 50 per cent.

"We used a specialised technique called Mendelian randomisation to analyse genetic variation and identify specific genes that may mediate (explain) the effect of depression on menstrual pain," said lead author Shuhe Liu, a PhD student at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, China.

This technique examines genes to understand whether a particular risk factor can cause a given outcome. It provides more reliable evidence compared to observational studies, which cannot prove cause-and-effect links, according to a 2018 article published in the British Medical Journal by researchers at the Universities of Oxford and Bristol, UK.

Liu added, "Our findings provide preliminary evidence that depression may be a cause, rather than a consequence, of dysmenorrhoea (menstrual pain), as we did not find evidence that period pain increased the risk of depression." The researchers specifically looked at disturbed sleep -- a common symptom of depression -- and found that it was a "significant mediator," or 'middleman', explaining the relationship between depression and period pain.

Approximately 6,00,000 cases from European populations and 8,000 from East Asian populations were analysed.

The findings confirmed a significant causal effect of depression on dysmenorrhoea (by up to 50 per cent).

"Conversely, no evidence was found to support a causal effect of dysmenorrhoea on depression," the authors wrote.

"We found that increased sleep disturbances could exacerbate menstrual pain. Addressing sleep issues may, therefore, be crucial in managing both conditions. However, more research is required to understand the intricate links between these factors," Liu said.

The researchers emphasised that the study highlighted the need for a holistic approach when treating mental health and reproductive issues among women, who are twice as likely to suffer from depression -- the second most common cause of health-related issues for women.

"Mental disorders are often not considered when treating conditions such as period pain. Our findings emphasise the importance of mental health screening for those who suffer from severe menstrual pain. We hope this can lead to more personalised treatment options, improve healthcare, and reduce the stigma surrounding these conditions," Liu said.

"Our results provide evidence of a link between our neurological systems and the rest of the body. By exploring and understanding these relationships better, we can make a real difference to the millions of people experiencing period pain and mental health issues," the lead author said. PTI KRS ARD ARD