Depression crosses TN-Andhra coasts, weakens into well-marked low pressure

Amaravati: The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday morning, said the Meteorological Department.

The weather system crossed these coasts close to Chennai around 4:30 am and subsequently weakened into a well-marked low pressure area.

“It (depression) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north coastal Tamil Nadu at 5:30 am today,” said the Met Department in a press release.

Further, the weather system is likely to move west to northwestwards and weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said heavy rains are likely in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Thursday.

