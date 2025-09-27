Depression over Odisha to weaken, move westwards in 24 hours: IMD

Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI) The IMD on Saturday said the depression over south coastal Odisha near north Andhra Pradesh is likely to move westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the depression moved westwards at a speed of 15 kmph and lay centred over the south interior of Odisha during the six hours up to 8.30 am on Saturday.

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

By 8.30 am, the depression was located 50 km east-northeast of Gunpur, 130 km south of Phulbani in Odisha, and 230 km east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

The IMD said the trough now extends from the depression over south interior Odisha to Goa across Telangana and north interior Karnataka, between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the depression, light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph are likely at one or two places over Parvatipuram, Manyam and East Godavari districts in the next three hours. Similar weather is also expected in Srikakulam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

The IMD further noted that an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea on September 30. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around October 1. PTI STH SSK