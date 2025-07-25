Depression to bring heavy rain in Odisha from July 25-28: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) The IMD forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha over the next few days, as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, officials said.

Under its influence, Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, with extremely heavy rainfall (above 21 cm) at isolated places on Friday, they said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in the state during July 26-28, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Depression is a weather system that is typically marked by cloudy, wet and windy conditions, according to climate experts.

The well-marked low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression, the bulletin said.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during forenoon of July 25. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Jharkhand during subsequent 24 hours,” it said.

The meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar, on Friday issued a ‘red warning’ of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, and ‘orange warning’ of very heavy rainfall in 10 other districts.

In a letter, the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office urged district collectors to keep the administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea of north Odisha coast till July 28, it added.