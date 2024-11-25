Deprivation of funds to Bengal, Manipur situation TMC's key issues this Parliament session

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Central funds under schemes like MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana being stopped for West Bengal, and continued violence in Manipur are among the issues that the Trinamool Congress will raise in the Winter Session of Parliament, a party source said.

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the Trinamool Congress's National Working Committee in Kolkata. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party's leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, attended the meeting.

Besides the funds stanch and Manipur violence, the party also plans to raise issues of inflation, unemployment, and fertiliser shortage.

The winter session got off to a rocky start on Monday with both houses being adjourned as the opposition demanded a discussion on the allegations of corruption against the Adani Group and sought a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Several opposition MPs gave adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the indictment of Adani group head Gautam Adani and others in a US court on charges of paying bribes to secure solar power supply contracts The notices were not allowed by the chair. PTI AO VN VN