Dept of Health Research to launch Special Campaign 5.0 to promote cleanliness, minimise pendency

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Reaffirming its commitment to 'Swachhata', the Department of Health Research will implement Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2-31 to institutionalise cleanliness practices and minimise pendency in the department, ICMR headquarters, and its 27 institutes across the nation, officials said.

The department will take necessary action during the preparatory as well as implementation phase, taking into account the focus area of the campaign this year, i.e., disposal of e-waste, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Instructions have already been issued for identifying e-waste for their disposal during the implementation phase of the campaign to be run from October 2 to 31.

The Department of Health Research along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and its 27 institutes across the country will also focus on improving overall cleanliness in offices, liquidating pendency in the PMO/MP's references, etc., and ensuring adherence to record management systems, the statement said.

The department issued an office memorandum in this regard on September 15.

During the campaign, dedicated efforts will be made to achieve the targets identified during the preparatory phase and ensure cleanliness in all the offices related to the department, the statement said.

A nodal officer will monitor the progress of the campaign on a regular basis, it added. PTI PLB ARI