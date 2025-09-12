Deputy CM Agnihotri urges Union water resources minister to extend 'generous hand' towards Himachal

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday told Union Minister of Water Resources C R Patil that the state Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered losses of Rs 4000 crore in the last three years, and urged him to extend a "generous hand'' towards the state in view of the natural calamity.

Agnihotri, who met Patil in New Delhi on Friday, said he briefed the Union minister that this year alone, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has suffered losses of Rs 1291.51 crore, and requested him to release funds to the tune of Rs 1227 crore for completion of the ongoing schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

He also advocated to get the funds released under Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA), keeping in view the grave situation being faced by Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods, a statement issued here said.

He also stressed on relaxing the norms under PDNA so as to expedite the restoration work and also insisted for release of central assistance for ongoing irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) on priority.

The Union minister was apprised that till date only Rs 100 crore have been received out of Rs 697 crore approved for the water supply sector for 2023, though the losses faced were to the tune of Rs 2132.70 crore in 2023 itself, it added.

The deputy CM also advocated for the early release of funds for 11 flood protection projects, already approved, as maximum devastation has been observed along the river banks. He said that the Jal Shakti Vibhag has prepared a detailed project report for Rs 1795 crore for channelisation after conducting model studies from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and requested the Union minister to release the same at the earliest.

He also underlined the need for channelisation of the Beas river in view of its strategic importance as the Kullu-Manali airport and the Chandigarh-Leh National Highway lies on the banks of this river and added that channelisation of this river would ensure safe movement of tourists besides transportation of horticulture produce from Kullu and Lahaul valley.

The Union minister assured that he would look into the matter and consider the demands sympathetically and will surely approve the finances for the much-needed projects catering to public interest, the statement added. PTI BPL MNK MNK