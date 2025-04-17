Deputy CM Pathak makes surprise visit to CHC in Gorakhpur, pulls up health officials

Gorakhpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday pulled up health officials over irregularities during a surprise visit to the Harnahee Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khajni here and issued strict directives to improve public healthcare services.

Pathak, who arrived in Gajar Vanshman village to attend a social event, later visited the CHC and chaired a review meeting with senior health department officials.

Taking a serious note of the CHC’s limited functioning hours — from 11 am to 2 pm — the deputy CM reprimanded the chief medical officer (CMO) and ordered strict implementation of doctors’ full-time availability.

“We will return without prior notice,” he warned, signalling a series of surprise inspections in the near future.

Talking to reporters, Pathak stressed the need to upgrade government hospitals to a level better than private facilities. "Make government hospitals better than private ones." He directed officials to hold fortnightly meetings with local representatives and village heads to boost public trust and utilisation of government health services, especially for childbirth and immunisation.

Pathak also issued a stern warning against private practice by government doctors, instructing the CMO and medical superintendent to file FIRs against any violators.

Directions were also issued to revive the defunct CHC in Uswa Babu village and ensure round-the-clock emergency services at all CHCs.

The deputy CM also instructed staff to ensure availability of clean drinking water and to maintain a patient-friendly environment. He also proposed staff housing for the Harnahee CHC to improve service delivery.