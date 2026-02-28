Deputy CM Pathak should resign from post if he feels so strongly: SP chief on Magh Mela row

Kannauj (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday targeted Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak over his recent remarks on the alleged pulling of 'choti' (a traditional tuft of hair) of seers during the Magh Mela, and said if the latter felt strongly about the incident, he should resign from the post.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said that during his party's tenure too, there had been instances of police action, but the government had acknowledged its mistake, acted against officials concerned and apologised to the seers.

"Even during our government, there was a lathi-charge. We accepted it as a mistake, took action against the officers, and when I got the opportunity, I apologised to the then Shankaracharya and also assured that such an error would not be repeated," the former CM said.

Referring to Pathak's recent statement that pulling the 'choti' of 'batuk' Brahmins (young vedic scholars) was a grave sin, Yadav said it was surprising that the deputy chief minister was speaking about it nearly a month after the incident.

"Now the deputy chief minister says someone held the 'choti'. Did he come to know after a month? In a government that claims to be the protector of Sanatan Dharma, how can anyone pull the tuft of Brahmins?" he asked.

Yadav said Pathak, being a senior member of the cabinet, should either safeguard the dignity of his community or step down if he was unable to do so. "If he truly believes a wrong has been committed, he has the option to resign from the government," he said.

The SP chief also alleged that the BJP was disrespecting revered religious figures. "Shankaracharyas are highly revered in the Sanatan tradition. The manner in which the BJP is behaving makes it clear that it can stoop to any level," he said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing controversy over an incident during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj in January involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The seer had alleged that police personnel misbehaved with his disciples and pulled the 'choti' of Batuk Brahmins when they were stopped from proceeding towards the Sangam for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

The state government has maintained that restrictions were imposed due to heavy crowds and safety concerns, and that no one is above the law.