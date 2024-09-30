Ajit Pawar hikes honorarium for Maharashtra Anganwadi workers by 50%

Latur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that the government will increase the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, a move coming just ahead of the assembly polls.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, made the announcement during his 'Jan Sanman Yatra' when it reached Udgir, an assembly constituency in Latur district of the Marathwada region represented by his party colleague and cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Sanjay Bansode.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the deputy CM maintained that the Maharashtra government has fulfilled the long-pending demand of Anganwadi workers by increasing their honorarium from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

These workers help run Anganwadis, government-supported child and mother care centres in rural areas that provide basic healthcare facilities. These centres were set up under the Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) programme.

Reaffirming his commitment to adequate representation for minorities, Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said, "We are actively working to provide equitable political representation to minorities." Referring to party leaders Afsar Shaikh and Nazir Kazi, he said the NCP has a number of leaders from the minority community and said they are committed to working with everyone.

"Udgir reflects the essence of Bharat, and we must maintain social harmony," added Pawar.

Talking about development initiatives in the area, the deputy CM noted, "We have inaugurated several facilities, including Panchayat Samiti and Tehsil Offices, and an administrative building. Udgir is also recognized as an agricultural commodity trading centre." Lauding the efforts of Minister Bansode for development of his constituency, Pawar said, "Bansode has proven himself through support he has received from people and his performance. We are pleased with his work. Please cast your vote for him." Talking about cultural heritage of Udgir, Pawar emphasised the town is known for its spiritual significance since ancient times.

The state government is working for further development of the Latur airport, including providing night landing facility, said the finance minister.

He appealed to voters to support the NCP and the ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly elections, saying in "order to take forward Maharashtra, we need people's support." Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November.

"I promise that if you stand by us, we will bring about transformative change in your lives", Pawar told the gathering.