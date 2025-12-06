Deputy CM Shinde hails his son as `MP with vision'

Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday performed foundation stone-laying ceremony for development works in Dombivli, and praised Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, his son, for persistent follow-up of these projects.

Shinde inaugurated the Prerna War Memorial and launched redevelopment of Sant Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex and renovation of Savitribai Phule Theatre.

"These works are on track today only because of the consistent support of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde," the Deputy CM said, adding that the government has already sanctioned crores of rupees for accelerated development of Kalyan-Dombivli region.

MP Shrikant Shinde said the area has witnessed transformation since 2014, with metro lines, flyovers, six-laning of Shil phata road and new rail infrastructure coming up.

Notably, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan was present at the event. Last month, relations between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the ally BJP had come under strain with Chavan inducting members of the Sena into the saffron party.