Deputy CM Shinde inaugurates renovated Gadkari auditorium in Thane

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated the renovated Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan drama theatre, a cultural landmark in Thane city, which is now equipped with modern amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said this auditorium was a project envisioned by Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in 1977.

"Gadkari Rangayatan is more than just a building. It is the heart of Thane city and a treasure of culture and arts. It is the crown jewel of the city," Shinde said.

There would be no dearth of funds for the promotion of arts. Theatres must meet the needs of both artists and audiences, he said.

In order to carry out meaningful projects, one must go beyond partisan politics, Shinde said.

"For doing good things, one should go beyond politics. For that, a strong political will is required," he said.

He listed several ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects in the region as examples of this commitment.

The trial run of Metro train (10.50 km) in Thane is scheduled for September and its services are expected to begin by December. By next year, it will go up to Wadala, then from Gaimukh to Dahisar, Mira Bhayandar, he said.

Shinde also directed the municipal commissioner to form a special team to ensure the cleanliness of the theatre, stressing that a building's reputation is built on its maintenance.

Marathi actor Suhas Joshi and artist Ashok Hande were also present on the occasion. PTI COR NP