Deputy CM Shinde promises to make efforts for formation of Udgir district

Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday promised to make "positive efforts" to create a new district of Udgir.

Making a campaign speech for Shiv Sena candidates ahead of the December 2 local body elections at Udgir, he also made a call to the state health minister from the stage, and instructed him to provide necessary equipment to the local government hospital.

Udgir is currently a part of the Latur district of central Maharashtra.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Sena candidates for Udgir Municipal Council including municipal president-aspirant Sunita Panchakshari, Shinde acknowledged that the demand for a separate district was old.

"All possible, positive efforts shall be made in this regard," the Shiv Sena chief assured.

""I have come here to bring about a transformation in Udgir. All your basic needs will be fulfilled," he added.

Among other things, he said the government would ensure daily water supply to the area.

Informed about the inadequate facilities at the Government General Hospital, Shinde called health minister Prakash Abitkar, a Sena leader, on phone, and instructed him to provide USG, X-ray and MRI machines immediately, drawing applause from the crowd. PTI COR KRK