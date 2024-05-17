Deputy CM Shivakumar behind circulation of explicit videos of Prajwal, alleges BJP leader

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda, who is in custody after being arrested in a sexual abuse case, on Friday charged that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and four other ministers were behind the circulation of pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

He has even alleged that he was offered Rs 100 crore by Shivakumar to "bring a bad name" to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to tarnish the image of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Prajwal Revanna obscene video case.

"D K Shivakumar is behind the pen drive case, a team of four Ministers N Chaluvarayaswamy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge and another minister was formed to handle this. It was done to bring a bad name to the BJP, PM Modi and Kumaraswamy. I was offered Rs 100 crore," Gowda claimed.

Speaking to reporters while being taken to the district prison in Hassan, after the police custody ended, he said, "Shivakumar told me 'you say Kumaraswamy is behind the distribution of pen drives. You won't be in problem, I will secure you...it was done to destroy Kumaraswamy's leadership in the state. As I did not agree, I'm being fixed in cases." "They tried to fix me in a sexual harassment and rape case against me, but found no evidence. Now, they are trying to fix me in the pen drive case," he alleged, and said former MLC M A Gopalaswamy of Channarayapatna was sent for negotiations.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The issue as raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against Prajwal in an effort to bring him back.

He was BJP-JD(S) alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls in the first phase on April 26.

While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases, the BJP and JD(S) -- NDA partners -- have demanded that it be handed over to the CBI, and action be taken against those behind the wide circulation of explicit videos. PTI KSU RS SS