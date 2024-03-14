DK Shivakumar dismisses BJP’s allegation over releasing Cauvery water to TN

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday dismissed the BJP’s charge that the Congress government was clandestinely releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu amid the severe water shortage in the State.

Advertisment

"It is totally false. There is no water to be released. It is just a political game they (BJP) are trying,” Shivakumar, also the State Congress President, told reporters here.

Shivakumar was reacting to the BJP leaders' allegation that huge amounts of water is being released from Karnataka dams by the government to the neighbouring state for "their political compulsion" as the ruling DMK there is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

He sought to remind the BJP leaders that he was the one who conducted the ‘walk for Mekedatu project’ demanding a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district.

Advertisment

Shivakumar, the MLA from Kanakapura, said he had organised the march to see that the Mekedatu project becomes a reality.

He requested the BJP MPs and Union Ministers to ensure that the state secured permission to take up the Mekedatu project.

On the severe water shortage in many parts of the city, Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said: “As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no water crisis. Only about 7,000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for them. We have taken control of water tankers. We have identified the water sources. We will see that water is supplied." Regarding the deadline for complying with 60 per cent use of Kannada on signboards of businesses and establishments coming to end, he said he did not want any Kannada activists to take law into their hands as the government is committed to implement it.

Shivakumar noted that the government had given time to the traders so that the rule is implemented in toto.

“The traders met me. There is a lot of pressure on them but we will see that the government directions are honoured. I want all the Kannada organisations to be calm. They should not disturb any private entity,” he said.