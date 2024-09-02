Deputy CM Shivakumar gives 15-day deadline to BBMP to fill potholes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has given a 15-day deadline to the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill up potholes across the city.

“In view of a lot of complaints about potholes in Bengaluru, I have given a 15-day deadline to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath to fill up potholes," said Shivakumar, also Bengaluru Development Minister.

He noted that there is an app to track and report potholes in the city wherein the public can report potholes to the authorities. "We are getting complaints through the app as well.” Shivakumar said he will tour the entire city after the specified deadline to inspect if potholes have indeed been filled up. PTI AMP RS RS