Deputy CM Shivakumar rejects allegations of Surjewala meeting Karnataka officials

Hassan (Karnataka), Jul 26 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday refuted allegations that Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had met with state government officials, terming it "completely false".Speaking to reporters at Arsikere, Shivakumar clarified that Randeep Surjewala has neither met nor spoken to any officials.

“This is our government. If there is anything to be conveyed, he (Surjewala) will tell us directly. If there are any mistakes, he will inform us, and we will correct them. Apart from that, saying he met officials is false,” Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president said.

Asked about Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna’s statement that such meetings with officials are "illegal", Shivakumar declined to comment.

"I don't want to speak about senior leaders. The Chief Minister has already responded to this. After his clarification, I have nothing further to say. The Chief Minister has more information than I do," he said.