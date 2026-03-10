Deputy CM Shivakumar slams BJP MPs for their silence on LPG shortage in India

Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the shortage of LPG refills has become a serious concern in the state, amid warnings from hotel owners that they may be forced to shut down operations if supplies do not improve soon.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the issue must be discussed in Parliament and urged Members of Parliament to raise the matter, as the shortage was affecting businesses and the public.

"The government must discuss this in Parliament. They should allow a discussion today... From today itself, we are facing problems. There is no stock," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister criticised BJP MPs for not speaking about the LPG shortage despite its impact on businesses such as hotels and catering establishments.

He noted that hoteliers have already begun limiting their operations due to dwindling supplies.

"Now, because of the gas price hike and the gas shortage, people are going on strike, but the BJP MPs are not talking about it. They raise their voice on many other issues - strangely enough - but they are silent on this," he said.

Shivakumar also pointed to the rising fuel costs, saying diesel prices had recently increased sharply, adding further pressure on businesses.

According to him, the combined impact of fuel price increases and LPG supply disruptions was affecting the hospitality sector.

He said even former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda spoke about some of the issues pertaining to Karnataka and called for discussion.

"Deve Gowda is talking about Mekedatu and Yettinahole projects. Let him direct his party MPs to talk about this (fuel shortage) in the Parliament.

It is not right for me to launch a verbal attack on him, considering his age. Let him suggest solutions for Mekedatu and Yettinahole. Let his party MLAs talk about what their party did, and I will counter it with what we have done," Shivakumar said.

Hotel associations in the state have warned that continued supply shortages could force establishments to temporarily shut down, particularly those dependent on commercial LPG cylinders for daily cooking. The Deputy Chief Minister indicated that the issue required urgent attention at the national level, as LPG supply and pricing fall under the Centre's purview. PTI GMS ADB