Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis review rain situation in Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took stock of the flooding situation in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities which are receiving extremely heavy rains.

Pawar visited the state disaster management department at the government headquarters `Mantralaya' here and instructed officials in the affected cities to mobilise all necessary resources and relocate people to safer areas.

Fadnavis was briefed about the deployment of two teams of the National Disaster Response Force in Pune and use of 11 boats to relocate residents of Ekata Nagar there to safer locations.

Both leaders also issued a public appeal, urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and remain calm. PTI ND KRK