Deputy collector accused of rape; arrested

Barwani (MP), May 3 (PTI) A deputy collector has been arrested by police in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district for allegedly raping a woman government employee.

The woman, who works with the revenue department, had filed a complaint on April 29 claiming that Abhay Singh Kharadi, currently posted in Ujjain, raped her on several occasions in 2016, said a police official.

Kharadi was acting as Barwani Sub Divisional Magistrate at the time.

He was arrested from Bhopal on Thursday night, said Barwani Women Police Station in-charge Alka Monia, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU KRK