Deputy collector's appointment in MP women and child development dept opposed

Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) Appointment of Burhanpur district deputy collector Lata Sharanagat as an additional director in the women and child development (WCD) department of Madhya Pradesh has triggered protests from a section of government officials.

A group of officials of the women and child development department on Tuesday met the department's minister, Nirmala Bhuria in Bhopal, and opposed the appointment of Sharanagat as an additional director, citing her "junior" status to hold the top post.

Bhuria later told PTI Bhasha that the demand of the officials was justified and she will take necessary steps in this regard.

She noted said that the appointment of additional directors in the women and child development department is done from among senior officials of the department itself.

In case of Sharanagat, her appointment was done by the general administration department, the minister pointed out.

Earlier, the group of officials submitted a memorandum to Bhuria and requested her to take necessary action in regard to Sharanagat's appointment.

Dr Sandhya Vyas, joint director (Indore division), women and child development department, said the posting of Sharanagat as an additional director was against rules and this has caused extreme anger in the department.

"Officers are upset with this posting because Sharanagat's appointment has infringed upon the seniority of department officers," Vyas maintained.

In the memorandum submitted to Bhuria, the officials pointed out that Sharanagat is a 2008-batch officer, whereas there are many senior joint directors in the department who are working in the same position since 2009.

The memorandum noted the key department runs welfare schemes for women and children, which require expertise and a deputy collector is not an authority in these subjects.

"We, officers, request you (minister) to cancel Sharanagat's posting," it said.