Deputy jailer dies of heart attack while preparing for R-Day event

Jhansi (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A deputy jailer posted with the district jail in Jhansi died after suffering a heart attack while preparing for Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Monday.

Jail Superintendent Vinod Kumar said Surendra Kumar (56), who was recently transferred from Ghaziabad, was rushed to a medical college on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain, where doctors declared him dead.

According to Surendra Kumar’s son Yogesh, his father returned home from the prison late on Sunday night and was preparing his uniform for the next day’s Republic Day event in Jhansi when he experienced severe chest pain.

He was taken to a medical college where doctors said he died of a heart attack, Yogesh said.

The family took the body to their native village in Moradabad district for the last rites. PTI COR NAV ARI