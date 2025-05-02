Deputy jailor booked for abducting teen in MP’s Shahdol district

Shahdol (MP), May 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against a deputy jailor in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol for allegedly abducting a teenage girl and confining her in a hotel room, police said on Friday.

Accused Vikas Singh is attached to the Burhar sub-prison in the city, an official said.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Singh offered a lift to the 17-year-old girl under the pretence of helping her reach the railway station in the area.

However, he took her to a hotel at Gandhi Chowk in the city, Shahdol Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava told reporters.

A police team on night patrol grew suspicious after seeing the girl entering the hotel with a man, aged around 30. After a while, police checked the hotel and found the girl locked in a room, the SP said.

The cops then took the girl to the Kotwali police station, where a female officer recorded her statement.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered against Singh for kidnapping and unlawfully confining a minor girl, Shrivastava said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the deputy jailor. PTI COR LAL NR