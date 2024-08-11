Deputy NSA Kapoor holds talks with Ukrainian president's top aide

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide, Andriy Yermak, in Kyiv and the focus of the meeting was learnt to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to the eastern European country this month.

A readout issued by Kyiv on Saturday said Yermak emphasised the importance of restoring "just peace" for Ukraine and "India's participation in this process".

It said he expressed the hope that Modi would be able to join in this effort.

"The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, met with the Deputy National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Pavan Kapoor," the readout said.

"Andriy Yermak described the situation on the frontline and the shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular, the Russian attack on Kostyantynivka," it added.

People familiar with the development said both sides also discussed Modi's planned trip to Kyiv later this month.

The prime minister is set to visit the Ukrainian capital to hold talks with Zelenskyy against the backdrop of renewed global efforts to sketch out a path to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

The proposed visit is being planned around the Ukrainian National Day of August 24 and the prime minister may also travel to Poland as part of the two-nation tour.

However, there is no official announcement on it yet.

Modi held talks with Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia.

At the meeting, Modi conveyed to the Ukrainian president that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Modi also told Zelenskyy that India believes in a "human-centric" approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

At the meeting, the Ukrainian president invited the prime minister to visit Kyiv.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.