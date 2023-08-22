Deputy NSA meets South Korean foreign minister in Seoul, both vow to strengthen ties

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Deputy NSA Vikram Misri on Tuesday called on South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul as they agreed that critical and emerging technologies is an area where both countries can enhance collaborations, sources said.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Park said that President Yoon Suk Yeol is looking forward to his first visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Misri is in Seoul for the fourth India-Republic of Korea Strategic Dialogue at the Deputy NSA-level.

The two sides reiterated the strong desire to further strengthen and enhance the multi-faceted bilateral relations, the sources said.

Deputy NSA Misri also met South Korea's Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Eom Donghwan.

Both reiterated defence cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of enhancing defence technology, equipment and industry cooperation, the sources said.

Misri invited South Korean companies to invest in the dedicated defence corridors in India.

Indian defence companies will participate in ADEX (International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition) in October 2023 in Seoul.

Both sides agreed to convene the 5th Steering Committee Meeting between DRDO and DAPA at the earliest to discuss new areas of collaboration in defence technology. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK