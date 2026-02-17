Deputy ranger among 2 seriously injured as ex-forest staffer fires at them before killing self in MP

Raisen (MP), Feb 17 (PTI) A forest official and one more person were critically injured after a former employee of the forest department fired at them out of personal rivalry in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Tuesday before committing suicide, police said.

The incident occurred at the forest department's Amravad Nursery, located on Sagar Road, 10 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The accused, identified as Gudda Lodhi (55), formerly worked at Amravad Nursery and had a dispute with Deputy Ranger Rakesh Sharma (50) over some issue, Raisen's Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Pratibha Sharma said.

Lodhi arrived at the nursery in the afternoon and entered into an argument with Sharma, which soon escalated. After that, Lodhi fired at Sharma and a woman labourer, Savitri Bai, with a country-made revolver he possessed illegally, in which both of them were injured, she said.

After committing the crime, Lodhi committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the premises, Sharma said.

The injured duo was rushed to the district hospital. However, as both of them are in critical condition, they have been referred to Bhopal, while the body of the accused has been sent for a post-mortem, according to her.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said that evidence is being collected and the weapon used in the crime has been seized.

As per the preliminary investigation, the matter is related to an old rivalry or mutual dispute. PTI COR MAS NP