Deputy registrar, another official arrested for bribery

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Two officials from the cooperative registrar's office in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday.

District deputy registrar Manik Sangle (56) and office superintendent Urmila Yadav (52) were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Inspector Muddassar Patel of ACB, Sindhudurg, said the two officials allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 for registration work related to the transfer of a plot belonging to a co-operative housing society at Malvan. The bribe amount was reduced to Rs 33,000 after negotiations.

After the society approached the ACB, a trap was laid at the cooperative registrar's office on Tuesday and Yadav was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 33,000.

Both Yadav and Sangle were arrested and further probe was underway. PTI COR KRK