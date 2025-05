Thane, May 14 (PTI) A deputy sarpanch in Thane district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe for extending an official favour, police said.

Deputy Sarpanch of Khardi Gram Panchayat Mosin Murtaza Sheikh had allegedly demanded money from the complainant who had applied for levying tax on his newly-purchased house, said ACB police inspector Sachin More.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK