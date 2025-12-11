Deputy sarpanch killed as speeding fly-ash truck rams two-wheeler

Beed, Dec 11 (PTI) The deputy sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Beed district was killed after a speeding fly ash-laden truck rammed into his motorcycle on Thursday evening on Parli-Dawutpur road, police said.

According to police, Balasaheb Shinde (52), deputy sarpanch of Takali Deshmukh village under Parli Vaijnath tehsil, deceased Shinde had reportedly halted his motorcycle by the roadside after completing some work at the school when the truck coming at high speed, hit him from behind with force.

The impact threw him off the two-wheeler, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Shinde, 52, served as the deputy sarpanch of Takali Deshmukh and had earlier held the post of sarpanch, during which the village received several awards for development initiatives. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

