Deputy SP booked in lawyer suicide case arrested

Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team probing the suicide case of a 33-year-old woman lawyer on Tuesday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi in connection with her death, official sources said.

The senior police officer was booked after the lawyer accused Kanakalakshmi of stripping her while conducting interrogation in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam.

She also accused the Deputy SP of demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe.

A case was registered at the Banashankari police station against Kanakalakshmi, DySP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), based on the suicide note of lawyer Jeeva S on November 22, 2024.

Following the FIR, the Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, had ordered an inquiry by the Central Crime Branch against the accused police officer.

Jeeva's sister Sangeetha S, who complained against Kanakalakshmi, alleged that her sister was stripped in order to check whether she carried cyanide and was tortured to pay Rs 25 lakh bribe. PTI AMP GMS KH