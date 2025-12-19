Deputy SP injured in knife attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; woman relative among 2 held

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Dec 19 (PTI) A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was injured after being attacked with a knife by a man and a woman at the Dantewada district headquarters in Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

Both the attackers were later arrested, they said, adding that the woman accused, a relative of the officer, had last year lodged a complaint of rape against the DSP in Durg district of the state. The officer was, however, acquitted by a court in September this year.

DSP Tomesh Verma (39), posted as Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) in Jagargunda area of neighbouring Sukma district, was attacked this afternoon when he came to the Dantewada district court in connection with a case related to his area, a senior police official said.

The male accused has been identified as Ramashankar Sahu, a former Army personnel and a native of the state's Durg district. The identity of the woman, who is also a resident of Durg, has not been disclosed, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the woman had been calling Verma on the pretext of meeting him to resolve previous issues. When she learnt that he was coming to Dantewada on Friday for official work, she, along with Sahu, came there, the official said.

She contacted Verma and met him. She sat inside his car and allegedly pointed a knife towards her wrist, asking him to take her for a drive or else she would cut herself. She also tried to persuade him to take her to a hotel where Sahu was already present, but Verma refused, he said.

At a market place, Verma asked the woman to get down from the vehicle, but she remained seated. Suddenly, Sahu arrived at the spot and attacked Verma with a knife. He attempted to stab him in the neck, but the knife struck between his cheek and neck, the official said.

Verma managed to overpower Sahu and prevented further attack, following which police personnel present nearby intervened, he said.

Verma was rushed to the district hospital in Dantewada, where he was given preliminary treatment, after which he was shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur. His condition is stated to be out of danger, the official added.

The woman, a distant sister-in-law of Verma, had lodged a false rape complaint against him in Durg. Following trial in the case, Verma was acquitted by a court in September this year, the official said.

The attack is suspected to be linked to the earlier dispute between the officer and the woman, he said.

Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway, officials said.