Deputy Speaker alleges MCD 'inaction' over 'illegal' multi-storey constructions in Mustafabad

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Mustafabad MLA and deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht on Wednesday alleged inaction on the part of the MCD in checking the "illegal" construction of multi-storey buildings in his constituency.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured in the collapse of a four-storey building in the Dayalpur area of Mustafabad in April this year.

Speaking during the Monsoon session of the Assembly, the BJP MLA said Mustafabad comprises densely populated areas where a majority of the residents belong to the economically weaker sections.

"Most of the plots here measure 50, 60 or 100 square yards, and unfortunately, builders have constructed unauthorised five to six-storey buildings on these small plots. These constructions have been carried out without any regard for safety," he said.

Even a minor earthquake in the future could result in massive loss of life and property due to the unsafe condition of these buildings, he said.

"In the last session of the Assembly, too, I had raised this critical issue strongly in the House. However, the action taken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi remained merely symbolic. While the Corporation sealed the ground floor of these unauthorised five to six-storey buildings, no action was taken against the upper floors," he said.

The deputy speaker also claimed that prior to the sealing of these buildings, the MCD did not instruct the power discom to disconnect electricity of the properties concerned. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ