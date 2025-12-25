Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Jethabhai Bharwad resigns

Ahmedabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad on Thursday resigned from the post, citing his “busy schedule” and other responsibilities, the state government said in a release.

Bharwad, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, handed over his resignation to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at the latter’s official residence in Gandhinagar, said the release.

Chaudhary has accepted the resignation, it said.

Bharwad (75), who also goes by the name Jethabhai Ahir, is a six-time MLA from Shehra constituency in Panchmahal district.

The veteran BJP MLA was elected as the Deputy Speaker for the first time in September 2021 and was re-elected to the post after the assembly elections in 2022. PTI PJT PD NR