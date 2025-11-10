Deputy tehsildar held for accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe

Bilaspur, Nov 10 (PTI) A Naib Tehsildar was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe for including names in land records in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.

The accused, identified as Desh Kumar Kurre, was posted at the tehsil office in Sipat in the district, he said.

Kurre had allegedly demanded Rs 1,50,000 from the complainant for including his and his siblings' names in the land records, but later agreed to accept Rs 1,20,000, he said.

Kurre was arrested while accepting the first installment of Rs 50,000 and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the official said. PTI COR NSK