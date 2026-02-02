Dera Beas head meets Majithia in jail, terms charges against SAD leader 'wrong'

Patiala, Feb 2 (PTI) Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Monday met Bikram Singh Majithia in the New Nabha jail here and termed the charges against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader "wrong".

Majithia, who was arrested in the disproportionate assets case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday. The top court noted that the former Punjab minister has been in custody for the past seven months.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the SAD leader in jail, Dhillon said, "He is my friend, and I have come to meet him." Responding to a question about the drug-related allegations against Majithia, he asserted that "all (accusations) are wrong." In response to another question, the Dera Beas chief said, "If you have a relative (in jail) don't you go and meet him?" Asked what they spoke about, Dhillon said, "Like we speak with our friends; not everything can be divulged." He maintained that the allegations against Majithia were wrong.

It was the second time that Dhillon met Majithia in jail with the earlier being in last September.

The Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the disproportionate assets case allegedly involving Rs 540 crore of "drug money". On August 22, the bureau had filed a chargesheet running into over 40,000 pages in a Mohali court in the case.

In the FIR registered against Majithia, the Vigilance Bureau has claimed that preliminary investigations revealed that more than Rs 540 crore of "drug money" had been laundered through several ways, and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the drugs case.

Radha Soami Satsang is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.