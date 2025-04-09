National

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim gets 21-day furlough

Chandigarh: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough.

Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning, sources said.

In January, the 57-year-old Sirsa-headquartered sect chief was granted a 30-day parole.

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

